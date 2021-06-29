Euro 2020: France’s TF1 Sets Yet Another 3-Year Viewing High As Switzerland Blocks Les Bleus

French broadcasters TF1 and M6 have each set new three-year ratings highs in the market over the past two weeks of Euro 2020 play as locals were glued to matches involving World Cup champions — and presumed Euro favorites — France. While figures are likely to soften now that Les Bleus have been knocked out of the tournament, TF1 again on Monday night scored the biggest audience for any program on a single network since 2018’s World Cup final. An average 16.3M viewers (63 share/18.1M peak) watched France be defeated by Switzerland in a dramatic match that ended with a penalty shootout in Bucharest.

In German-speaking Switzerland, a peak of 1.6M tuned into SRF to watch the home team action that ended when French forward Kylian Mbappé’s final penalty shot was blocked by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The average viewership was 1.43M for a 72.1 share, local news reported. In Germany, an average 12.74M watched the match on ZDF (49.4 share). The Mannschaft’s own games have been garnering well above 20M.

It was a wild night of soccer that also included Spain pulling through 5-3 over Croatia in extra time at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium. On Spain’s Telecinco, La Roja’s back-and-forth Monday contest with Croatia drew an average 6.88M viewers (57.8 share) from 6PM with a peak of 8.17M and a 63 share during overtime. Nearly 6.3M watched the France Vs Switzerland shootout.

Sure to be a major draw for the home markets, Germany is meeting England at London’s Wembley Stadium from 5PM local tonight. Sweden plays Ukraine in Glasgow at 8PM.

Spain meets Switzerland on Friday in St Petersburg while Belgium faces off with Italy in Munich. The next day sees Czech Republic Vs Denmark with the last of the quarter finals to be played by winners of tonight’s matches.