Euro 2020: France Vs Portugal Scores Three-Year Ratings High With 15.6M Viewers On TF1

France’s 2-2 draw with Portugal on Wednesday evening at Budapest’s Puskas Arena set another three-year audience record in France with TF1 registering an average 15.6M viewers (58 share) from 9PM local. That’s the biggest number of viewers for a single channel in the market since TF1 nabbed 19.3M during the 2018 World Cup final. It also tops the June 15 Euro 2020 opener for Les Bleus which had scored 15.1M viewers on M6.

France heads into the Round of 16 as the Group F leader and next plays Switzerland on June 28 in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, Germany vs Hungary, which also resulted in a 2-2 tie, topped 25M viewers on ZDF for the first time during the tournament. An average 25.74M watched the Mannschaft face the Magyarok for a 71.4 share of the audience. Germany’s previous Euro 2020 matches each scored over 20M in the football-loving country. However, Saturday’s 4-2 win against European champions Portugal drew a higher percent of the audience at 75.7. ARD has dibs on Germany vs England at Wembley on June 29.

Also yesterday, just over 6M in Spain tuned into to Telecinco from 5PM to watch La Roja best Slovakia 5-0 in Seville. That was good for a 52.8 share. Spain faces Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday.

On Tuesday ITV drew a peak of 17.7M viewers across TV and all devices as Gareth Southgate’s side clinched the top spot in Group D with a 1-0 win against Czech Republic. There were 5.3M streams across ITV Hub and STV Player for that match and Croatia’s win 3-1 win over Scotland in Glasgow. The figures follow ITV’s 20M peak on Friday night for England vs Scotland.