Former Sony Pictures Executive Eric Paquette Launches Meridian Pictures

Paquette said that he’ll be working with direct to consumer platforms, financiers and studios to fill their pipelines with “compelling stories for their specific audiences.”

The projects in development include Papa Alpha Heavy, from writer Michael Walker, an action thriller set on a commercial airline. Gary Fleder is set to direct, and Chrisitain Mercuri’s Capstone is financing.

Other projects Paquette is packaging include Meltdown, from screenwriter Jessica Postigo, based on the life of Bonnie Klea, the former Rocketdyne employee whose advocacy for worker victims of nuclear radiation exposure at the contaminated Santa Susana Field Laboratory led to a massive restitution program. Paquette will produce.

Kinetic, from Chris Dennis, is an action thriller where a truck drive has to deliver dangerous cargo to save his pregnant wife. Paul Katis is attached to direct, with Carson Reeves.

The Hot Red Lights, from Morenike Balogun, is described as a “tonal blend of Pulp Fiction and Drive.” The thriller follows a young Nigerian woman living in Tokyo’s red light district, who “seeks protection from the Yazuka only to find that she can never outrun her past.”

Operation Checkmate, by Postigo, described as the “true story of the hostage rescue mission of three Americans and French presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt in the FARC infested jungles of Columbia. Paquette will Produce with RCN Media.

The Rising, from Brooks McLaren, is the story of Hall of Fame boxer Billy Miske. Dave Rosenthal will direct and Paquette will produce with Bruce Nash and Rosenthal.

What’s In it For Me, by John Pogue, is the true story of a former wise guy who went undercover to take down members of the Arizona State legislature in a sting operation called “AzScam.” Paquette will produce with Pogue, who acquired the book on which the script is based.

Georgia in Hawaii, by Rose Lichter-Marck, is based on the story of the 14 days that Georgia O’Keeffe spent in Maui in 1939, and of the 13 year old girl who changed her life.

Executive Order, from Robert Tannen, is a political thriller in the vein of No Way Out.

Paquette also has a slate of TV projects. Meridian acquired the rights to The New Chardonnay, based on Heather Cabot’s book with writers Alice O’Neal and Jada Nation attached. The book is subtitled “the unlikely story of how marijuana went mainstream.” Cabot and Lisa Leshe will executive produce with Paquette.

Also on the slate: The Port Authority, inspired by the career of Michael Valenti, the former chief of counter-terrorism for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Meridian acquired his life rights.

The Superintendent is a series that is being developed with Sonja Brookins Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools, and will focus on the life of a big city superintendent. Paquette will executive produce with Christopher Morphew, the dean of Johns Hopkins School of Education.