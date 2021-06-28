Eric Bolling Signs On To Host Show On Newsmax

Newsmax has added Eric Bolling to its lineup, with plans for him to host a new show in July.

Further details will be announced, but Bolling will begin to serve as a guest host on shows starting on Monday.

Bolling most recently was a regular host on Sinclair Broadcast Group, with a weekly Sunday morning talk show America This Week with Eric Bolling, as well as occasional specials including a town hall in October with then-President Donald Trump. In February he and Brett Favre launched the podcast Bolling with Favre, in a partnership with LiveXLive’s PodcastOne

Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, said in a statement that Bolling was “a consummate media professional who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions, get provocative answers and challenge establishment thinking.” Bolling

Bolling was previously at Fox News. In 2017, he was suspended pending results of an investigation into allegations he sent lewd photos to female colleagues. Bolling denied the allegations but parted ways with the network.

After the death of Bolling’s son Eric Chase to the opioid fentanyl in 2017, Bolling created a foundation in his name, dedicated to ending the opioid crisis. The foundation recently partnered with GOYA Foods and Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.