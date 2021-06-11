Epix & Blumhouse Set High School Horror ‘Unhuman’ For TV Movie Slate, Brianne Tju & Benjamin Wadsworth Among Four Leads

EXCLUSIVE: Unhuman will be the second of eight standalone horror and genre films from Epix’s and Blumhouse’s TV movie partnership.

From director Marcus Dunstan and writer Paul Soter, Unhuman follows the first film in the series A House on the Bayou and stars Brianne Tju (Light As a Feather), Benjamin Wadsworth (Your Honor), Ali Gallo (The Carpool) and Uriah Shelton (Freaky).

Unhuman follows a group of high school students whose school bus crashes while on a field trip. Relationships are tested amongst the students once they realize they are being stalked by a mysterious attacker who intends to drive them out of their bucolic adolescence and straight into a horrifying fight to survive.

The film also features Josh Mikel, CJ LeBlanc, Lo Graham, Drew Scheid, Peter Giles, Blake Burt and Dana Wing Lau. Production is underway in New Orleans.

Related Story Epix Lands R.J. Cutler & Imagine Documentaries' 'Murf The Surf' On Jewel Thief Jack Roland Murphy

Executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse, and Alex Kruener.

Dunstan and Soter previously collaborated with Blumhouse Television on the horror anthology series Into the Dark. Dunstan directed the Thanksgiving episode “Pilgrim,” while Soter penned the Christmas-themed “A Nasty Piece of Work.”

Dunstan’s credits include Saw IV, V, VI and Saw: The Final Chapter and Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark. He has also written and directed The Collector trilogy and The Neighbor.

Brianne Tju is represented by Curtis Talent Management, Innovative Artists and J.R. McGinni. Benjamin Wadsworth is represented by Circle of Confusion, United Talent Agency and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger and Light. Ali Gallo is represented by Innovative Artists. Uriah Shelton is represented by Innovative Artists, Treadwell Entertainment Group, and J.R. McGinnis.

Marcus Dunstan is represented by Underground, Verve Talent & Literary Agency, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman. Paul Soter is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.