Netflix’s Animated ‘My Little Pony’ Movie Gets A Title And A Release Date; Voice Cast Revealed – Update

UPDATED: Netflix said Wednesday that My Little Pony: A New Generation will debut on the streamer on September 24, 2021, the same date it had been planned to premiere when the eOne animated pic was set up at Paramount. Netflix acquired global rights in February when the pandemic was wrecking havoc with movie theaters.

The voice cast includes Vanessa Hudgens (Sunny), Kimiko Glenn (Izzy), James Marsden (Hitch), Sofia Carson (Pipp) and Liza Koshy (Zipp) along with Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Phil LaMarr and Michael McKean.

The plot centers on what happens when Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends on Equestria and live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny teams with Unicorn Izzy team to travel to faraway lands to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world.

Robert Cullen and José L. Ucha direct the film, and Mark Fattibene is co-director. The story was created by Cullen & Ucha, and Tim Sullivan. Sullivan and Gillian Berrow penned the script. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produce.

PREVIOUSLY, February 12 AM: The next My Little Pony movie has just been picked up by Netflix in a global rights deal excluding China.

Paramount was set to release the movie on September 24.

A streaming date is planned for later this year.

The last My Little Pony: The Movie in 2017, released via 2017, earned $21.9M domestic and $60.3M WW.

The My Little Pony toy franchise was first launched in 1981, with the brand reportedly grossing over $1 billion annually in retail sails by 2014.

