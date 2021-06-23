Entertainment One Beefs Up TV Team With Hire Of Fox’s Gabriel Marano; Jacqueline Sacerio Adds To Duties

Entertainment One said Wednesday that it has hired Fox executive Gabriel Marano as EVP Scripted Television. He will be tasked with overseeing the development of eOne parent Hasbro’s IP along with being a key part of the company’s overall scripted development.

Along with the hire, Jacqueline Sacerio, eOne’s fellow EVP Scripted Television, will add overseeing the company’s roster of first-look and pod deals to her responsibilities. Those deals include ones with Alexi Hawley, Constance Wu, Hypnotic/Doug Liman, James Patterson, Keke Palmer, Mark Gordon, Merman and Westward/Beau Willimon among others.

Both Marano and Sacerio will report to Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s President of Global Scripted Television.

Related Story Hollywood Con Queen Subject Of eOne Will Gluck-Noah Pink Scripted Series & Unscripted Docuseries Based On 'Chameleon' Podcast That Unmasked Scammer

Marano comes from Fox, where he was SVP Drama Programming & Development and supervised scripted shows including 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star along with Marvel TV’s The Gifted, Lucifer and Deputy. Most recently he oversaw development of the upcoming Accused and Fantasy Island. Before that he was SVP Drama Programming at A&E where his oversight included Bates Motel and Longmire among others. Before A&E, he spent nearly a decade at Fox Television Studios.

“We’re delighted that Gabe is joining us as we expand our leadership team,” Mansfield said. “With his impeccable taste, tremendous breadth of experience and great working relationships across the industry, he will be a wonderful asset, and I couldn’t be happier to work with him again.”

Added Marano: “I’m thrilled to return to my studio roots to help shape eOne’s impressive development slate, and especially excited to be working with the amazing Hasbro IP. I have grown up with so many of these properties and can’t wait to bring them to life. “I’m looking forward to working with Mike Lombardo, Pancho Mansfield and the tremendous creative talent across the company.”

Sacerio’s role grows after she developed and now oversees Freeform’s hit Cruel Summer and Showtime’s upcoming survival drama Yellowjackets.

EOne serves as the entertainment arm of Hasbro after the toy giant acquired it in 2019 for $3.8 billion. Hasbro has more than 50 film and TV projects in development; eOne has more than 200.

Still, the pandemic has had an impact: Hasbro’s TV and film revenue dropped 34% to $194 million in Q1 numbers released in April, a decline blamed on theater closures and timing of deliveries for later in the year. In February, eOne’s film and TV departments saw 10% of its staff cut.