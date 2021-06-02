Endeavor Swings To Slim Net Profit In First Quarter As Public Company Despite 10% Revenue Slide Amid Pandemic

Endeavor’s total revenue slid 10% in the first quarter to $1.07 billion, but the company swung from a year-ago loss to $2.4 million in net income in the quarter.

The report was the company’s first since going public in April. The company’s portfolio includes entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and mixed martial arts circuit UFC.

Operating income rose to $94.5 million from $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The $2.4 million in net income compared with a year-ago loss of $51.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income increased to $199.5 million and $58.1 million, respectively, compared with $176.2 million and $43.8 million.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we are witnessing strong demand for all forms of content,” CEO Air Ariel Emanuel said. “Our company was purpose-built to fulfill this demand on a global scale – be it live events and experiences or premium on-screen content. While our first quarter results were still negatively impacted by Covid-19, we are well positioned to benefit from the pent-up demand for content, while maintaining our long-term focus on secular trends and high-growth areas that have been both validated and amplified by the pandemic.”

Related Story WME & Endeavor Content To Commemorate #BlackoutTuesday With Day Of Events

In 2020, Endeavor’s total revenue slid 24% to $3.5 billion as the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire media and entertainment sector.

Endeavor went public at the end of April on the New York Stock Exchange, completing a process that had been planned for September 2019. The company decided to pull its IPO at the last moment, citing worsening market conditions.

The company’s shares started out at $24, the top of its initial range. After a strong debut, they have continued to gap higher, settling recently in a steady range between $29 and $30 a share. They closed today at $29.38, down a bit less than 1% on lighter-than-average trading volume.

MORE