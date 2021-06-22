Endeavor Content Backs UK Scripted Start-Up The Story Company From Ex-Lookout Point, BBC Execs

Damian Keogh and Simon Vaughan, formerly of Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point, and former BBC Worldwide exec Helen Jackson have launched a new UK-based content studio backed by Endeavor Content.

The trio have launched The Story Company, which is designed to back script development and new scripted production companies.

They aim to acquire rights, commission scripts, package projects and manage the sales process for scripted series coming out of the UK. They will work with third party producers as well as creators and writers and are also planning to make equity investments into content businesses, ranging from start-ups to more established producers.

As part of the launch, Keogh is leaving BBC Studios-owned Lookout Point, where he was Managing Director to become CEO. Vaughan, who was founder of Lookout Point and left in 2019, becomes Executive Director and Helen Jackson, who was previously Content Chief of BBC Worldwide becomes Executive Chair.

Related Story Gina Rodriguez Set To Make Directorial Debut On Untitled Ryan Garcia Pic From Endeavor Content; Will Also Star With Garcia In One Community Drama

Endeavor Content, which itself will be looking for new owners as part of the deal agreed by its parent company’s deal the WGA, has taken a minority stake in the business with Chris Rice, Co-President of Endeavor Content, joining the board as Non-Executive Director alongside Jonathan Norman, who is MD at global investment bank GCA Altium.

Keogh said, “We are carefully crafting a welcoming and exciting company, specifically for UK creative talent. Inspired by our passion for storytelling, we want to build a patient, flexible and ambitious home where our talent partners can thrive. With Endeavor Content behind us, we are supported by a creative global powerhouse that shares our ambitions and will provide the support and resources we need.”

Vaughan said, “It’s a thrill to be putting the ‘band back together’ and to fill a gap in the market for independent creatives who want us to help them to get their projects made, as well as for creatives within established media groups who may wish to use our skills. We are that truly independent partner who can bring insight and impetus across the platform landscape.”

Jackson added, “Having experienced the growth of the Indie sector through my time at the BBC, it is exciting to now bring a globally-focused opportunity to the UK sector, whilst remaining a fierce champion of British creativity. We believe that the strength of this team and the impact we can have for our talent partners is second to none.”

Endeavor Content’s Co-Presidents Chris Rice & Graham Taylor said, “We are excited for Damian, Simon and Helen to contribute their extensive experience discovering and nurturing dynamic, talented creators as they embark on launching The Story Company. This collaboration presents an ideal opportunity to develop premium scripted content from the best of British storytellers.”