Endeavor’s Cultural Marketing Agency 160over90 Invests And Partners With Michael B. Jordan’s Obsidianworks

Cultural marketing agency 160over90 said Wednesday that it has made a strategic investment in and partnership with Obsidianworks, a marketing agency co-founded by actor and producer Michael B. Jordan.

Obsidianworks was founded by Jordan and Chad Easterling, a marketing executive and Nike veteran. They lead the agency alongside a core team of senior leadership—including CAA alum and nonprofit advisor René Spellman, and creative and marketing agency veteran Bobby Moore III—who have helped establish the agency for major global brands looking to reach millennial, Gen-Z and multicultural communities.

“Chad and I have been building the foundation for Obisidianworks for years, and I’m thrilled to be finally taking this venture to the next level,” said Jordan, executive chairman of Obsidianworks. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between clients and culture. We will look to elevate new voices and fresh perspectives in everything we do. 160over90 was the perfect partner to help further our commitment to a new era of storytelling that opens the door for more inclusive, authentic stories and campaigns.”

“We created Obsidianworks to offer ambitious brands something new, brave and different,” said Easterling, CEO of Obsidianworks. “An agency that reflects the diverse community that we belong to, and reminds the industry that ‘multicultural marketing’ is mainstream marketing. We are proud to be partnering with 160over90 to expand our capabilities and help brands and talent benefit from a wider range of stories and storytellers, and reach vital communities, especially Gen-Z and millennials, in new ways.”

“Michael and Chad are exactly what we look for in partners: multihyphenates with vision, passion and courage,” said Ed Horne, president of 160over90. “They know what it takes to capture—and keep—attention. We are so proud to invest in the growth of Obsidianworks and look forward to working with them to deliver culturally relevant work brands can’t find anywhere else.”

Jordan is represented by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. WME and 160over90 are Endeavor companies. Obsidianworks was advised by Fort Greene Partners LLC, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. 160over90 was advised by Latham & Watkins.