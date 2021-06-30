Ron Cephas Jones & Jasmine Cephas Jones To Announce Primetime Emmy Nominations

This Is Us co-star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton’s Jasmine Cephas Jones have been set to reveal the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations July 13. The father and daughter, who both won Emmys in 2020 in a first, will co-host the virtual event alongside Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The nominations reveal is set for 8:30 a.m. PT and will stream live on Emmys.com.

“It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs,” Scherma said Wednesday. “So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year’s Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television.”

Ron Cephas Jones won Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series Emmys in 2018 and last year for This Is Us. Also last year, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who originated the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Broadway’s Hamilton, won the Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the then-Quibi series #Freerayshawn.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.