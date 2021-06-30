Elvis Presley Enterprises, Indie Streamer Cinedigm Launching Dedicated Elvis Channel

Cinedigm and Elvis Presley Enterprises said today they’re partnering to launch an exclusive ad-supported and linear streaming service, The Elvis Presley Channel with archival content, specials, and music from other influential rockers.

It’s expected to launch early in 2022 in the U.S. and Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and the web. Cinedigm plans to distribute the programming across the broader OTT landscape through its network of distribution partners including Samsung, Pluto, Roku, Hulu, Amazon and Tubi.

“There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley, he transcends time, genre and medium,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol.”

“The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate,” said Marc Rosen, president, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Last year, indie streamer Cinedigm launched The Bob Ross Channel from the long-running public television series.

Cinedigm plans to feature continual Elvis programming with exclusive footage from the Graceland archives, specials and documentaries including Singer Presents…Elvis (the ’68 Comeback Special), Elvis Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite and Elvis by the Presleys. The channel will also tap into the archives of Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and others and highlight iconic locations like Memphis that helped shape rock ‘n’ roll, as well as general music documentaries.