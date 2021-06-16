Eli Shibley Exits Westbrook Studios To Launch Production Company Major Content

EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook Studios SVP, Head of International Film & TV Eli Shibley is exiting Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s company to launch new production banner Major Content.

Shibley will continue to work on current film and TV projects with Westbrook as well as future projects under a first look deal with the company.

During his time at Westbrook, Shibley worked to expand the company’s global presence. The company recently announced a multi-project film and TV slate with EbonyLife Studios, Nigeria’s foremost media group.

Shibley joined Westbrook after serving as President, International Distribution & Co-Productions at Global Road Television. Prior to that role, he was Senior Vice President at Electus and worked at Shine International.

Westbrook says it will continue to build its international branch, working to adapt projects locally in the U.S. and in key markets around the world.

“Eli is an incredible producer and since day one we have been impressed by his ability to find and develop content that speaks to a universal audience,” said Terence Carter, Co-President of Westbrook Studios, Head of TV. “International remains a core pillar at Westbrook and we are thrilled to continue working with Eli in this new capacity as we continue our global strategy and work with local filmmakers and creators to tell stories that connect the world.”

“I’m grateful to Will, Jada, Terence, and the entire Westbrook team for the opportunity to work alongside them in taking this international business to the next level,” said Shibley. “It is an explosive moment in our industry and Major Content is focused on maximizing the impact that filmmakers, creators, and talent can make in our world by bringing creatively ambitious and inherently diverse stories to life.”