Edward Norton & Joss Stone Join VR Project ‘Paper Birds Pt. 2’ Ahead Of Tribeca Debut; Alter Super-Sizing Its Short ‘The Color Of Your Lips’; ‘Blunderpuss’ Gets Comedy Dynamics Release – Film Briefs

Edward Norton and Joss Stone have joined the voice cast of Paper Birds Pt. 2, the follow-up to the VR experience that hails from 3DAR, Baobab Studios and Oculus. Like its predecessor, it is bowing at the Tribeca Film Festival. It will be available on Oculus Quest beginning July 8.

Baoab Studios

The pair join the returning Archie Yates in the story that follows Toto (Yates), a short sighted child with an exceptional talent for music. With the guidance from his grandparents Robert (Norton), a highly respected musician in town devoted to his music above all else, and Elsa (Stone), who has set aside her dreams of being an artist to care for her family, Toto must find his way through the world of darkness to bring back his sister, taken away by the shadows. He’ll use the depth of music to open portals to the invisible world, and confront the shadows that will reveal their purpose.

German Heller and Federico Carlini directed the 32-minute Paper Birds Pt. 2, which was written by Heller. Both Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 of the experimental film will be available during Tribeca beginning next week at the Festival Hub at Spring Studios, as well as online via the Virtual Arcade at Home.

***

Gunpowder & Sky horror label Alter is teaming with James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Circle of Confusion to develop a feature film based on The Color of Your Lips, based on the upcoming short film written and directed by Annick Blanc. Sean Tretta (Mayans M.C., 12 Monkeys) is set to write it.

The short, which bows on Alter on June 9, revolves around two strangers – a scuba diver and a woman who relies on an oxygen tank – in a world where the air has become unbreathable. With supplies of breathable air running out, will they join forces or will their survival instinct pit them against one another?

Gunpowder & Sky co-founders Van Toffler and Floris Bauer and SVP Development Eric Bromberg will executive produce the feature with Atomic Monster’s Wan and Michael Clear, and Circle of Confusion’s Josh Adler.

Alter recently set up a feature adaptation of its BAFTA-nominated short The Blue Door starring Gemma Whelan at Amblin Partners, with original writers Megan Pugh and Ben Clark set to write and Paul Taylor set to direct.

***

Comedy Dynamics has acquired rights to Blunderpuss, the feature film written and directed by Shaina Feinberg. The pic will now hit digital and VOD on June 29.

Chris Manley stars as Mike Bruton, a clown with a drinking problem. Eager to pick up where he left off after a stint in rehab, Mike hops on his unicycle and takes off on an apology tour, starting with a visit to his childhood home in New Jersey and ending up in Brooklyn. He soon realizes that not everyone is ready to forgive him and his best bet at a life in recovery is to start small.

The deal was negotiated by Anna Roberts for Comedy Dynamics and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.