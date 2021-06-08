Eddie Gamarra Set As VP Literary Affairs At Nickelodeon & Awesomeness

Eddie Gamarra has been set as VP Literary Affairs at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness. In the newly created position, Nick’s former VP Studio Business Development will globally source, track and evaluate literary material at all publishing stages to option and develop into animated and live-action content for the two ViacomCBS brands.

A former college professor, Gamarra previously served as a literary manager at The Gotham Group, which represents screenwriters, directors, animators, authors, illustrators, publishers and animation studios globally. With a primary focus on kids and family entertainment, Gamarra worked with numerous New York Times best-selling authors and illustrators, as well as Oscar, Emmy, Caldecott and Newbery award winners and nominees.

Gamarra also served as an executive producer of The Maze Runner trilogy from 20th Century Fox, based on the bestselling book series, and Disney+’s production of Jerry Spinelli’s iconic love story Stargirl.

Based in Los Angeles, Gamarra will report to Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, who co-head live-action scripted content for Nickelodeon, Awesomeness and third-party platforms, and Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation.