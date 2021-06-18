Ed Westwick, Matt Willis & Rupert Graves To Star In WWII Thriller ‘Wolves Of War’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), singer-actor Matt Willis (Allies) and Rupert Graves (Sherlock) have been set to star in WWII action-thriller Wolves Of War, which began filming today in the UK.

Westwick and Busted band member Willis will play British officers who lead a team of allied commandos on a mission in Bavaria near the end of the war to extract an American (Graves) held hostage by the Nazis.

Blue Fox Entertainment will be handling world sales (excluding the UK & Ireland and Australia & New Zealand, where Signature Entertainment has rights), as well as distributing in North America. Blue Fox will introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market.

Pic will be directed by Giles Alderson (Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot) and produced by Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar and Jeet Thakrar of Picture Perfect, who recently wrapped the Stephen Moyer-Colm Meaney thriller Confession, another joint production with Signature.

Executive producers are Signature’s Elizabeth Williams and Katie Wilkinson.

Williams, Signature’s Director of Acquisitions & Development, commented: “Signature have worked with Blue Fox for years, acquiring titles from them to distribute in the UK & Ireland as well as internationally, and to expand our working relationship with James, Lisa and Michael in this way is a real pleasure. We are all thrilled that Ed Westwick, Matt Willis and Rupert Graves have come on board this very exciting project and look forward to its great success worldwide.”

Said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman: “The appetite for audiences around the world to relive World War II adventures never seems to fade. We are thrilled to partner with Signature Entertainment on this incredible action-packed adventure based on a true story.”