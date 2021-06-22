Ed Sheeran Set For Week-Long ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’ Residency

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will have a week-long residency on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden starting Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1, the show announced today.

Sheeran is expected to perform some of his hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single “Bad Habits,” which will be released on June 25. Sheeran also will appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.

The British singer-songwriter is a four-time Grammy Award winner with more than 60 billion streams, album sales of more than 50 million and four multiplatinum albums including + (2011), x (2014), ÷ (2017) and No.6 Collaborations Project (2019).

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 am, ET/PT on CBS.