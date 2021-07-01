Former Fox News Host Ed Henry Sues News Channel, CEO Suzanne Scott For Defamation In Sex Misconduct Firing

Ed Henry, who was fired last year from Fox News for alleged sexual misconduct, is suing the news channel and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott for defamation.

The lawsuit contends that Scott “publicly smeared” Henry “and ultimately defamed him as a sex criminal. It also alleges that Scott was part of a cover-up of other cases of sexual misconduct in Rupert Murdoch’s companies, and that Henry was fired “in order to divert attention from Ms. Scott’s long history of covering up actual misconduct.”

Specifically, Henry’s lawsuit cites a human resources investigation of Jay Wallace, the president of Fox News, who allegedly had a relationship with a subordinate. That employee allegedly received a “plum assignment” elsewhere in the company.

Henry’s lawsuit adds that he will “bypass any nondisclosure agreements” that may have been signed by current or former Fox News employees (former Fox & Friends anchor Gretchen Carlson and former Fox News reporter Diana Falzone are named) by using subpoenas and forcing them to testify.

Fox News responded with three separate statements addressing Henry’s lawsuit and the allegations therein against Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace.

“As we stated one year ago, Fox News Media conducted a thorough independent investigation into Ed Henry immediately after we were made aware of a serious misconduct claim against him by a former employee. Based on the results of those findings, we promptly terminated Mr. Henry’s employment for willful sexual misconduct and stand by the decision entirely. We are fully prepared to vigorously defend against these baseless allegations as Mr. Henry further embarrasses himself in a lawsuit rife with inaccuracies after driving his personal life into the ground with countless extramarital affairs in a desperate attempt for relevance and redemption.”

Fox also addressed Scott’s inclusion.

“Under the leadership of CEO Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media has worked tirelessly to transform the company culture, implementing annual, mandatory in-person harassment prevention training, creating an entirely new reporting structure, more than tripling the size of our HR footprint, conducting quarterly company meetings and mentoring events, as well as executing a zero tolerance policy regarding workplace misconduct for which we engage outside independent firms to handle investigations. No other company has enacted such a comprehensive and continuous overhaul, which notably, earned FOX News Media recognition as a “Great Place to Work” for the first time in its existence, a testament to the many cultural changes that Ms. Scott has instituted during her incredibly successful tenure as CEO.”

Finally, Fox gave a statement on Wallace.

“Fox conducted a full and independent investigation of the claims against Jay Wallace — he was cleared of any wrongdoing and the allegations are false.”

The complete legal papers can be found here.

Henry was the host of America’s Newsroom, but was terminated after an outside investigation of a complaint involving alleged “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago.”

Henry joined Fox News from CNN as chief White House correspondent in 2011. He was responsible for co-anchoring three hours of morning news coverage on the network, co-hosting the Fox News program opposite Smith since early 2020, replacing Bill Hemmer. He was previously FNC’s chief national correspondent and anchored Americas News HQ Weekend.