‘Echoes’ Mystery Thriller Limited Series Ordered By Netflix Under Overall Deal With Brian Yorkey

Netflix has greenlighted Echoes, a twin sisters limited series from 13 Reasons Why writer/executive producer/showrunner Brian Yorkey. The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on the psychological thriller as part of a multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects.

Echoes, which has received a seven-episode order, was created and written by Australian writer-producer Vanessa Gazy (Eden) who also will executive produce, with Quinton Peeples (Runaways) serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. The series also hails from executive producers Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie) and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Search is underway for an actress to play the two central roles.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on Echoes with Quinton, Vanessa, Imogen, and the Netflix team—and I’m eagerly looking forward to what I hope will be many more years of making cool stuff with Netflix,” Yorkey said. “It’s a privilege and an unmatched thrill to make a television show that reaches around the world on the instant it launches — and an incredible opportunity not only to entertain and surprise, but maybe even say something that matters about the way we live now.”

Gazy spoke of the origins of the series.

“My journey with Echoes started with an Australian initiative led by Executive Producer Imogen Banks to nurture new female voices in television – and now here we are at Netflix! I’m so excited to be bringing the show to a wide and international audience alongside the formidable showrunning duo that is Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples,” she said.

13 Reasons Why, which Brian Yorkey developed based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher, was a breakout for Netflix. It marked the streamer’s foray into the teen drama space and ran for four seasons.

Yorkey received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as the 2009 Tony Award for Best Score, for Next To Normal. He partnered again with the Next To Normal team on If/Then (Tony nominee for Best Score) starring Idina Menzel. Brian also co-wrote the libretto for The Last Ship, with a score by Sting, and his musical adaptation of Freaky Friday for Disney Theatricals was touring and was made into a Disney Channel Original Movie.

“Brian Yorkey is a gifted storyteller who knows how to weave a mystery that’s emotional, propulsive and rooted in relatable characters and modern life,” said Matt Thunell, Netflix’s VP, Original Series: “We’re excited about the mysteries and the human truths that lie at the heart of Echoes, and to work with Brian even more in the coming years.”

