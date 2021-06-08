The Eagles Push Up Start Date For ‘Hotel California’ Tour; Add Shows In Three Additional Cities

The Eagles have added six new dates to their Hotel California tour, which is finally kicking off later this summer, after several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mega-platinum L.A. band’s tour will now launch on Sunday, August 22, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Following a second show at the venue on August 24, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will move on to Boston, for two shows at TD Garden on August 27 and 28. Then, they will head to Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. for performances on August 31 and September 1.

When this first leg of the tour is up, the Eagles will travel to Denver, CO, Dallas TX, Phoenix, AZ, St. Paul, MN, Los Angeles, CA and San Francisco, CA, as previously announced. L.A. shows will take place at the Forum on October 15, 16 and 19. The band will play their final show in San Francisco on Saturday, October 23.

During their nine-city tour, produced by Live Nation, longtime Eagles band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will join more recent additions, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, to play all nine tracks from their 1967 album, Hotel California, which the RIAA ranks as the third-best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Each performance of Hotel California, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, will be followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.

The Eagles’ latest tour was originally scheduled to take place between March 17 and April 26 of last year. Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled for late summer and early fall, before eventually moving into 2021.

Tickets for the Eagles’ new tour dates go on sale June 18. Check out the entire updated schedule for the Hotel California Tour below:

Newly added dates:

Sunday, August 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, August 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 27 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, August 28 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tuesday, August 31 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Wednesday, September 1 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

On Sale Now:

Thu, Sep 16, 2021 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sat, Sep 18, 2021 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Tue, Sep 21, 2021 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Fri, Sep 24, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Phoenix Suns Arena

Sat, Sep 25, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Phoenix Suns Arena

Fri, Oct 1, 2021 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Oct 2, 2021 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Fri, Oct 15, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Sat, Oct 16, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Tue, Oct 19, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Fri, Oct 22, 2021 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Sat, Oct 23, 2021 San Francisco, CA Chase Center