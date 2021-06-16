Major E3 2021 Announcements: ‘Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Sequel, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ & ‘Avatar’ Video Games

Hot games summer continued to unfold at E3’s all-virtual 2021 event, with Nintendo, Ubisoft and more unveiling exciting details for their highly-anticipated titles.

On the tails Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kick Off Live!, E3 gave little to no news for video-game inspired TV and Film titles but offered gamers a wealth of updates on projects ranging from Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, inspired by James Cameron’s sci-fi film franchise, to Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

See a recap of the gaming event’s most notable announcements and presentations below.

UBISOFT

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ubisoft

On Saturday Ubisoft took the E3 virtual stage to boast a number of upcoming titles including Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Rainbow Six Seige and a 20th anniversary celebration of Ghost Recon. The French gaming company unveiled updates for Assassins Creed: Valhalla, a first look at Sam Richardson in Mishna Wolff’s feature adaptation of Werewolves Within and teased Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6.

Related Story Disney To Livestream Avengers Campus Dedication At California Adventure On June 2

Ubisoft also revealed the trailer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, a Switch strategy game that brings together Ubisoft’s chaotic rabbits with Nintendo’s iconic characters.

The Ubisoft Forward pulled out the big guns at the end by announcing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The Pandora-set game, which is set to drop 2022, takes inspiration from Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster. Upon revealing delays for the original film’s sequel and three subsequent films back in July 2020, it seems like Frontiers of Pandora will be the next piece of fresh content in the Avatar-verse.

Play as a Na’vi in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, in a new, standalone story. #AvatarFrontiers pic.twitter.com/43HimNV8f6 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 12, 2021

XBOX & BETHESDA

Microsoft’s XBOX & Bethesda slot followed up on Sunday. The presentation was jam-packed with exclusive announcements. Bethesda’s Todd Howard introduced Starfield, the developer’s newest IP in 25 years. Coming exclusively to the Xbox Series X/S and PC, Starfield is set to drop on November 11, 2022.

The XBOX presentation also touted updates for Battlefield 2042, Hades, Halo Infinite, Among Us, Diablo 2, Elder Scrolls, the star-studded 12 Minutes from Annapurna Interactive and more.

Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones dropped in on the Sunday presentation as Sea of Thieves premiered its A Pirate’s Life expansion.

In addition to teasers for Back4Blood, Forza Horizon 5 and The Ascent, XBOX dropped a tounge-in-cheek trailer for Outer Worlds 2, the sequel to the 2019 space role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

XBOX’s Phil Spencer closed out the E3 presentation by announcing Redfall, a vampire first-person-shooter from Bethesda’s Arkane Studios exclusive for the Series X/S console.

SQUARE ENIX

Square Enix’s ‘ Guardians of The Galaxy ’ video game Square Enix

Square Enix’s major announcements tapped into beloved Marvel stories.

One of the highlights of this year’s E3 announcements is Eidos Montreal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game. Based on the hit Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy will see gamers play as Star-Lord and journey with Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Drax. The game is set to drop October, 26, 2021.

Square Enix also unveiled a Black Panther-inspired expansion for its Marvel’s Avengers game. The “War for Wakanda” update will arrive this August.

The Kingdom Hearts developer then revealed Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the latest title in the iconic JRPG franchise. Stranger of Paradise, which will be available on PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, follows Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, as they travel to defeat Chaos. The new game will land in 2022.

CAPCOM

Capcom’s ‘The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.’ Capcom

Capcom, the developer behind the Resident Evil franchise, kept its presentation brief. The E3 slot featured DLC updates for the latest project in the RE series, Resident Evil: Village. Capcom also revealed that its multi-player title, Resident Evil: Re: Verse, is set to launch next month.

The presentation also touted features and new gameplay footage for the upcoming The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. The game is also set to drop next month on July, 27.

NINTENDO

Nintendo’s ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ sequel. Nintendo/Twitter

Games juggernaut Nintendo returned to E3 with a bang, giving updates on new titles in the Metroid and Legend of Zelda franchises.

While Metroid 4 is still in the works, Nintendo announced Metroid Dread, a side-scroller set to come to the Nintendo Switch on October 8.

Nintendo also shared trailers, release dates and gameplay for Mario Party Superstars, WarioWare: Get It Together, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Super Smash Bros. and more.

The gaming company stayed mum on the Switch Pro but appeased sequel-hungry Legend of Zelda fans. Nintendo Direct concluded with LoZ series producer Eiji Aonuma sharing a new trailer and release date for the in-the-works Breath Of The Wild sequel.

The sequel looks to continue the beautifully immersive world of the 2017 game, which took home The Game of the Year honor at 2017 The Game Awards. From glimpses at Bokoblin and Stone Talus allyships to snippets of new environments, the latest Breath of The Wild sequel trailer gives fans something to chew on for the years leading up to the game’s 2022 release.