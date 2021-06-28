Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Developing ‘Red One’ With Amazon Studios

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions are developing the feature film treatment Red One with Amazon Studios. Amazon won the project after a highly competitive bidding war. Johnson will star in four-quadrant holiday action adventure comedy project conceived by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks.

The movie will film in 2022 for a 2023 holiday release. Amazon will look to exploit the property across multiple ancillaries in addition to being a tentpole film.

Chris Morgan will write the screenplay and produce. Morgan has been a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks, including Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five. In all, Morgan has authored seven installments in the franchise, his association beginning with the third film, Tokyo Drift.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions.

“Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Hiram’s concept and the world he’s envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture.”

“Hold my Mana, because this is exciting,” said Johnson. “Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I’ve been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.”

“This partnership, a long time in the making, is exactly the way we envisioned teaming up with Jennifer and Amazon,” said Dany Garcia, co-Founder of Seven Bucks Productions. “A studio with such depth and synergy fits so seamlessly with the types of authentic, inclusive and dynamic stories we are committed to telling within our Seven Bucks’ slate. This incredible story from Hiram is special to all of us and bringing it home to Amazon, where we share tremendous vision and forward-thinking, is perfect alignment across the board.”

“Red One is incredibly special to me and a story I’ve wanted to tell for years,” added Hiram Garcia. “An epic, edge-of- your seat, action adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head. I’m thrilled to have our Seven Bucks team join forces with Amazon to bring this fun Holiday tale to life for a global audience.”

Amazon has the Skydance Chris Pratt movie The Tomorrow War streaming on July 2. They had a recent hit in Skydance/Paramount’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and posted their most-watched weekend reportedly with Paramount’s Coming 2 America.