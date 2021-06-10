Dustin Hoffman And Sissy Spacek To Star in Darren Le Gallo’s ‘Sam & Kate’ – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are set to star in the family dramedy Sam & Kate, with Darren Le Gallo writing and making his directing debut. Ben Shields Catlin, Orian Williams, Ford Corbett, Cindy Bru and Le Gallo will produce. Amy Adams and Stacy O’Neil will exec produce for Bond Group Entertainment.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have the incredible cast, and Oscar nominated cinematographer, Robert Yeoman (Squid & The Whale, The Grand Budapest Hotel) to be a part of bringing this story into a reality,” said De Gallo.

The film follows a life-affirming family comedy-drama film that takes place in a small town in the heart of the country. Hoffman, will play Bill, the larger-than-life father being taken care of by Sam, played by Jake Hoffman, who has returned home to take care of his ailing father. While home, Sam falls for local woman, Kate, played by Schuyler Fisk. At the same time Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina, played by Spacek. The course of true love never runs smooth and these four will be forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives.

“Darren’s heartfelt script brings the experience of family to the screen in a whole new way,” said Orian Williams.

Watch on Deadline

Volition Media Partners will be financing with Bankside Films handling the foreign sales and taking the film to Virtual Cannes 2021 next week.

“Sam & Kat is a beautifully observed story which celebrates the magic of finding that person who sees you for who you are and enables you to be the best version of yourself. In a world where we crave connection and belonging, audiences around the world will love watching this uplifting and life affirming story unfold,” said Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Film.

Dustin Hoffman is currently in production on As Sick As They Made Us opposite Candice Bergen. He is repped by WME and Tavistock Wood. Spacek is currently in production on Lightyears. She is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment and Fat Dot.

Le Gallo as a writer, musician and actor. His art has been shown all over the world from Los Angeles to New York to France. Le Gallo is also illustrating an original Graphic Novel written by John Patrick Shanley, as well as a collaboration project with LA based artist Chandler Wood. He is repped by Kenny Goodman (Goodmanagement) as well as Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Jake Hoffman’s credits include The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman. He is repped by WME and Grandview. Fisk past credits include Orange County and Every Other Holiday. She is repped by TalentWorks, MGMT Entertainment and Fat Do.

Endeavor Content is representing the domestic financing and sales for the film.