Duane Martin Inks Deal With Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions, Sets Up ‘The Free Agent’ Drama

EXCLUSIVE: L.A.’s Finest star Duane Martin has signed an overall deal with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions for scripted and unscripted content. The first two projects to be developed under the pact are The Free Agent and Deal Detective.

The Free Agent, created by Martin and Pinkett Smith, is loosely based on Martin’s 25 years as a sports agent and follows an on-the-rise agent who started his own company at a young age and went on to represent five Hall of Fame athletes in five different sports. Through triumph and various obstacles, he does whatever it takes to protect his clients and family.

Deal Detective is a reality series that follows Martin as he leads a group of professional bargain hunters out to help people going through tough and challenging times. The show will educate the audience on how to find killer deals while preserving more dollars to support their families.

Related Story Westbrook Promotes Jesse Uram To SVP Growth

“Jada is the brilliant creator and architect of the Red Table universe and I’m thrilled we are working together. As we go forward with sharing part of my story, Jada has the unique perspective of having seen the journey unfold. I can’t think of a better partner,” Martin said.

This marks one of the first major deals for Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions. The company is coming off a first Daytime Emmy win for flagship series Red Table Talk, created, executive produced and co-hosted by Smith, which took home the Outstanding Informative Talk Show trophy on Friday.

“Duane and I have been friends for a long time. It would be an understatement to say how excited myself and the Red Table Talk family are to work with someone as talented as Duane,” Smith added.

Martin recently starred in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood, produced by Kevin Hart, and the Spectrum drama series L.A.’s Finest. He has also appeared in The Paul Reiser Show, Rita Rocks, All of Us and Out All Night. The actor’s latest foray into producing is MC Lyte’s rap sitcom Partners In Rhyme, which will air in November on the Allblk SVOD platform. He is repped by the Kohner Agency and Atlas Artists.