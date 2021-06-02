Drew Tappon Replaces Robyn Lattaker-Johnson To Run Oprah’s OWN’s Unscripted Programming

Former 495 Productions exec Drew Tappon has been tapped to run unscripted programming at OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Tappon replaces Robyn Lattaker-Johnson, who left the company in April, in the role. He becomes Head of OWN Unscripted Development, Programming & Specials and reports to OWN President Tina Perry.

The hire comes as the Discovery joint venture has been stepping up its push into reality programming with a slew of orders and renewals over the last twelve months and after it expanded its Saturday unscripted programming block to Fridays last year.

Tappon joins OWN from 495 Productions where he was Chief Creative Officer overseeing its slate of shows including Peace of Mind with Taraji P. Henson, Jersey Shore, Floribama Shore, A Double Shot at Love and Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Prior to 495 Productions, Tappon worked at A&E, Warner Horizon Television and MTV.

“Drew is one of the most talented creatives in the industry having developed and produced some of the biggest unscripted hits on television,” said Perry. “I am beyond excited to have him join OWN to bring his expertise to our growing lineup of dynamic series.”

“I can’t wait to join the team at OWN and help continue its growth,” said Tappon. “Working with the unscripted community to forge new programming for the network is the chance of a lifetime.”