Former ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Drake Bell Arrested In Ohio, Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Child Endangerment

Jared Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, was arrested in Ohio yesterday and charged with attempted endangerment of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allegedly stem from a 2017 internet chat.

The actor pleaded not guilty after being arraigned yesterday in Cuyahoga County court and is free on a $2,500 personal bond. He agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Bell, now 34, was taken into custody yesterday by Cleveland police following a May 21 indictment. His mugshot was taken Thursday at Cuyahoga County Jail. While details of the charges were not disclosed, Cleveland’s Fox TV affiliate, WJW, which broke the story, reported that the allegations stem from a Dec. 1, 2017, internet chat with an underage person.

Bell, who resides in West Hollywood and also uses the name Drake Campana, was in Cleveland at the time of the alleged incident to perform at The Odeon Concert Club.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 17.

The sitcom Drake & Josh aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007, and featured Bell and co-star Josh Peck as stepbrothers. He more recently has become a voice actor and musician.