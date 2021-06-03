Dr. Anthony Fauci Book Scrubbed From Amazon, Barnes & Noble After Premature Posts

Amazon and Barnes & Noble have apparently taken down a new book by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president.

Fauci’s 80-page book, Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, is expected to be released by National Geographic Books on November 2.

On Tuesday, the book was posted for pre-sale online at $18 on both websites. The posts were then removed.

National Geographic Books confirmed the removal to DailyMail.com.

“The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. He will not earn any royalties from its publication.”