Donnie Yen Joins Keanu Reeves In Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick 4’

EXCLUSIVE: Donnie Yen has been set by director Chad Stahelski to star with Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 for Lionsgate. Yen will play an old friend of Reeves’ super assassin John Wick, who shares his same history and many of the same enemies.

One of the most successful actor-filmmakers from the East, Yen is known for his unique style of contemporary screen combat. His popularity extends worldwide from roles in such features as xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the IP Man franchise.

Scripted by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, John Wick 4 is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski, with Reeves and Louise Rosner executive producers. The project begins production this summer shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan. Yen’s casting follows Lionsgate setting Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama for a lead role.

“We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise,” said Stahelski. “I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role.”

Added Iwanyk: “Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu.”

Yen is represented by Artist International Group.