Rob Reiner Says He Working On TV Project About Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin

Archie Bunker might call this “Meathead vs. MAGA.”

Rob Reiner said in an interview today that he is working on a “10- to 13-episode” TV project about the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Watch a clip from the sit-down above.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind films ranging from This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men to LBJ and Shock and Awe told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that he is prepping a project called The Spy and the Asset.

The Dean Obeidallah Show

“It’s all about Putin and Trump, and it takes them from their childhoods up to the point where they cross and what happens to democracy as a result of this convergence,” he said on the satcaster’s The Dean Obeidallah Show. Reiner later added: “I wanna do it because, for me, it’s like … taking the first real cut in history.”

Reiner noted that he “hasn’t gotten the go-ahead yet” for the project — in fact, Reiner said, “I haven’t told anybody about it yet.”

He later told Obeidallah: “I’m working with a really great writer named Ward Parry on it, who used to work for The Guardian. We’re gonna go out to the various buyers after the Fourth of July and see if anybody will be interested in it.”

Here’s a thought: Maybe try Showtime — home of such recent Trump-related fare as The Comey Rule, Our Cartoon President, Kingdom of Silence and Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020.

IMDb lists a pair of history-based projects in the works from Parry — one a fictional take about actor Steve McQueen hunting the Manson Family in 1969 and the other that follows the days leading up the 1990 heavyweight title fight between champion Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas. Deadline has reached out to Parry’s reps for comment.