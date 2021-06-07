Donald Trump To Go On Speaking Tour With Bill O’Reilly To Talk Up His Presidency

Former President Donald Trump will go on a tour with Bill O’Reilly to talk about his presidency, with a series of paid ticketed events planned for December in Florida and Texas.

O’Reilly, the former Fox News host who now hosts the podcast No Spin News, announced the tour on his website on Monday. It’s dubbed “The History Tour,” focused on highlights from the Trump presidency and “a never before heard inside view of his administration,” according to a release.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention,” Trump said in a statement.

The dates set so far include Dec. 11 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida; a Dec. 12 to be announced Dec. 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston; and Dec. 19 at the Dallas-American Airlines Center in Dallas.

O’Reilly interviewed Trump in 2017 as part of Fox News’ Super Bowl coverage. O’Reilly was let go from the network in April of that year, after The New York Times revealed settlements of multiple sexual harassment claims against him. He denied the allegations.

Trump addressed a state Republican party dinner in North Carolina over the weekend, where he continued to make unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.