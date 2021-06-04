Facebook Says Donald Trump Will Remain Suspended Until At Least January 2023

said on Friday that Donald Trump would be suspended until at least January 7, 2023, concluding that the former president’s actions warranted “the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols.”

“We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” Nick Clegg, the company’s VP of global affairs, said in a blog post.

The company’s Oversight Board last month upheld Trump’s suspension from the platform, but found fault with Facebook for imposing an “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.” They recommended that Facebook review its decision.

“We are today announcing new enforcement protocols to be applied in exceptional cases such as this, and we are confirming the time-bound penalty consistent with those protocols which we are applying to Mr. Trump’s accounts,” Clegg wrote. “Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols.”

Trump has sought alternative platforms, like a blog called “From the Office of Donald Trump.” But that effort was scuttled after less than a month after it failed to gain traction.

News networks quickly seized on Facebook’s announcement.

On MSNBC, NBC News’ Ben Collins said that “the blog he put up just weeks ago is already down, because Trump realized no one was reading his blog posts. .. He has decimated his support in terms of social media, and that’s because he can’t use Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. It limits the reach of your posts. He can still say whatever he wants on the Internet, but it you’re not allowed to do it on Facebook, you’re just not going to reach that many people.”

While Trump and his supporters blasted the moves of social media giants to ban him from their platforms, Facebook’s suspension was motivated by his posts during the Capitol insurrection. When it initially suspended Trump, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said that the then-president was “fanning the flames of his supporters who moved to overturn the election outcome.”

Clegg wrote that at the end of the two-year period they will consult with experts to assess whether “the risk to public safety has receded.

“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” Clegg wrote.

If Trump’s suspension is lifted, he wrote, “there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts.”