Donald Trump’s Office Ends Former President’s Blog After Short-Lived Run

Donald Trump’s office has ended a blog from the former president, less than a month after its launch as part of an effort to counter his suspension from platforms like Facebook and .

A spokesperson for Trump, Jason Miller, confirmed that the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” page would not be returning and told CNBC that it was just “auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

Unveiled last month, the webpage was not groundbreaking, but it did initially offer a function for readers to share his postings on their own social media accounts. Although some billed it as Trump’s new communications platform, Miller said that it merely was “a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office.”

But the blog did not see anywhere near the type of traffic or engagement that Trump received when he was on giant social media platforms. Instead, Trump’s comments have been incorporated on his campaign website’s news page. A number of the statements try to advance his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, even though his campaign lost more than 60 court challenges and his attorney general, William Barr, said that federal authorities had found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter and unspecified sidelining from Facebook accelerated his attacks on Silicon Valley giants. Figures on the right have hammered social media companies for perceived conservative bias, but the companies took action against Trump’s accounts following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump was impeached for inciting the insurrection, but acquitted by the Senate.

Miller did not specify future plans, but in response to a Twitter commentator who suggested that the shutdown was perhaps “a precursor to him joining another social media platform,” he wrote, “Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!”