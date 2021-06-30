Dominic Monaghan To Star In Virtual Reality Drama ‘Dark Threads’ For Cream Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the Canadian production company behind series including CNN’s The Story of Late Night, is moving into virtual reality.

The company is launching VR sci-fi drama Dark Threads, a fully interactive experience that allows gamers to embark on a fantastical journey of consciousness.

The series will feature the avatar of Lost and Lord of the Rings star Monaghan, and will see players drop into a near-future environment to enact their personal narratives. Their memories are gone, so they must piece together the clues with the help of benevolent AI.

Battlestar Galactica’s Kandyse McClure also features in the series, which launches on July 22 and will be available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Dark Threads is funded by the Canada Media Fund, Ontario Creates and Cream Productions. Executive producers include David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Dominic Monaghan, Johnny Kalangis, Andrew MacDonald, Dan Magnus and Tristan Cezair.

It marks the company’s first foray into interactive drama production and it also has a number of VR and augmented reality (AR) projects in development and production with talent like Eli Roth and adventurer Les Stroud.

“Dark Threads is a VR adventure that compels players to consider the essence of consciousness, altruism, cruelty and life itself,” says Johnny Kalangis, Head of Digital at Cream. “The experience is like a multiple-choice scripted series with three distinctly mysterious endings; each option directly affects the finale.”

Monaghan is repped by Buchwald and Morris Yorn.