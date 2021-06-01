‘Dollface’: Michelle Nader Set As Showrunner Of Season 2 Of Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy 

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Nader has boarded Dollface, the Hulu comedy starring Kat Dennings, as showrunner for its second season.

Nader, who was showrunner and exec producer of Dennings’ CBS comedy 2 Broke Girls, replaces Ira Ungerleider, who was showrunner for season one.

The half-hour show is set to start production this summer after a long, Covid-impacted delay on filming with new episodes set to air in 2022.

The streamer said that Dollface was one of its “best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement” after it launched in November 2019 and was renewed in January 2020.

Dollface follows Jules, played Kat Dennings, a young vibrant woman who is dealing with the aftermath of being dumped by her boyfriend. With a broken heart, Jules battles her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, with friendships she left behind and the new battle of dating post breakup.

Related Story ‘Dollface’: Hulu Has A Plan To Bring It Back For Season 2 Despite Covid Delays

Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star.

The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who serves as an executive producer alongside Nader, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade, Kat Dennings, Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Nader previously spent a decade under an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, where in addition to showrunning 2 Broke Girls, she developed female-driven comedy pilots such as I Mom So Hard and an Iliza Schleshinger project at CBS, as well as a Quinta Brunson collaboration at HBO Max.

Previously, she created the U.S. adaptation of Kath & Kim starring Molly Shannon and Selma Blair for NBC while under a deal at Universal, and other past credits also include King of Queens, Spin City, and Dharma and Greg. She most recently worked on the CBS series B-Positive, produced by Chuck Lorre, and she currently has a pilot in development at Fox.

“I only run shows that Kat Dennings stars in – I think that’s a smart plan. She is incredible.” said Nader. “And Jordan has an amazing and distinct voice. She created a really unique world with such a fresh perspective, and I feel lucky to get to write for all these women. And an imaginary Cat Lady.”

“I feel incredibly lucky to have Michelle as a mentor and a partner this season,” said Weiss. “The way she writes women is thoughtful, hilarious, and real, and the way she runs a show follows suit. I’m so excited to work with her, Kat, Margot, and the rest of our Hulu/ABC team to bring another season of this show to life.”

“We are so lucky to have Michelle Nader running this show. I’ve seen her mastery and commitment firsthand and I can’t wait to be on a set with her again” said Kat Dennings. “She is the ideal person to take Dollface to new heights.”

Nader is represented by ICM Partners and Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Weiss is represented by UTA, Mosaic and attorney Patti Felker. Dennings is represented by UTA, Linden Entertainment, and attorney Harris Hartman.