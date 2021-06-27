Disneyland & Disney California Adventure Reintroduce Single Rider Lines For Select Attractions – Report

On Saturday, both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reintroduced single rider lines for some of their most popular rides, according to a report from The Orange County Register.

The single rider option is said to be available for select attractions at Disneyland, including Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Star Tours and Splash Mountain.

It is also reportedly now an option for those looking to board rides at DCA, including Radiator Springs Racers, the Incredicoaster and Grizzly River Run.

The reintroduction of single rider lines comes as health and safety protocols have eased at Disney’s Anaheim parks—particularly, following California’s June 15 reopening.

Prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, single rider lines had long been sought out by visitors, as a way of getting on rides quicker. The only downside, for those choosing to step into these lines, is that they’re less likely to find themselves seated near the other members of their party.

Watch on Deadline

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure began welcoming out-of-state guests on the 15th. The parks first reopened to California residents, at limited capacity, on Friday, April 30.