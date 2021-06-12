Disney World Dropping Indoor Masks Policy For Vaccinated Guests

As of Tuesday, fully vaccinated Disney World visitors will not be required to wear face coverings in most areas of the park. according to its website.

However, masks will still be required for Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner aerial gondolas. The move follows last month’s decree that lifted outdoor requirements.

No proof of vaccination will be required, relying on the honor system. The Orlando, Florida county where Disney World is located lifted all local face mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney World is also easing its physical distancing guidelines, and will update its terms in visibile locations throughout the park.

Despite the easing of requirements, some attractions may still limit capacity or remain closed, Disney World said.

“We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet,” the website reads, “but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again.”