You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Motion Picture Academy Names Shawn Finnie EVP Member Relations And Awards

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Clarice' Silenced: A Negotiations Stalemate Dooms CBS Series' Move To Paramount+
Read the full story

Disney World Dropping Indoor Masks Policy For Vaccinated Guests

Disney World
Disney World via Twitter

As of Tuesday, fully vaccinated Disney World visitors will not be required to wear face coverings in most areas of the park. according to its website.

However, masks will still be required for Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner aerial gondolas. The move follows last month’s decree that lifted outdoor requirements.

No proof of vaccination will be required, relying on the honor system. The Orlando, Florida county where Disney World is located lifted all local face mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney World is also easing its physical distancing guidelines, and will update its terms in visibile locations throughout the park.

Despite the easing of requirements, some attractions may still limit capacity or remain closed, Disney World said.

Watch on Deadline

“We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet,” the website reads, “but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad