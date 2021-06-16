Disney+ Shifts Original Series Release Schedule; Shows To Launch On Wednesdays

Loki, the Tom Hiddleston-fronted Marvel television series, premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9.

This was a bit of a surprise given that it originally was dated for a Friday and other series such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had launched just ahead of the weekend.

But the move paid off as Disney+ said that Loki, which was created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron, became its most-watched series premiere.

Going forward, the streamer will drop all of its originals on Wednesdays. This will include all original scripted, unscripted and animated series.

Disney+ Original Movies will continue to premiere on Fridays.

Here are the new premiere dates for several series:

Monsters at Work moves from July 2 to July 7

Turner & Hooch moves from July 16 to July 21

Behind the Attraction moves from July 16 to July 21

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life moves from July 23 to July 28

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts moves from July 30 to July 28

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Season 1B moves from July 30 to July 28

Growing Up Animal moves from August 20 to August 18

Short Circuit Season 2 moves from July 30 to August 4