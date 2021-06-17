Disney+ To Host Pride Concert Featuring Nina West, Hayley Kiyoko, Todrick Hall & Kermit The Frog

Nina West, Hayley Kiyoko, Toddrick Hall and Kermit The Frog are just a handful of pop culture figures set to join Disney+ for its virtual concert.

Hosted by West, Disney+’s This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular will feature performances of notable Disney songs reinterpreted through a LGBTQ+ lens. The Pride event, which will air on Facebook and YouTube Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT, also touts performances from Alex Newell, DCappella, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, Jackie Cox, Jesse James Keitel and Michael James Scott.

Ann Marie Pace, who directed Growing Fangs on Disney’s Launchpad, directs the Pride celebration.

The concert aims to awareness for GLSEN, a non-profit that works to ensure that LGBTQ+ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment.