Disney+ Sets Animated Sci-Fi Anthology ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’, Picks Up ‘Kiya And The Kimoja Heroes’ – Annecy

Disney EMEA Animation Studio this morning unveiled a group of new and returning animated kids projects out of Europe and Africa. Among the new titles is Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a 10-part sci-fi anthology executive produced by Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey.

The short films, to be made by talent hailing from such places as Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria, will seek to answer the question “What does Africa’s future look like from an African perspective?” and tap into the Afrofuturism that was turbocharged by Marvel’s Black Panther, said Orion Ross, VP Animation for Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa. Triggerfish is the lead production house for a late 2022 global launch on Disney Plus.

Disney Junior and Disney Plus have also picked up Kiya And The Kimoja Heroes, a pre-school series created by South African duo Kelly Dillon and Marc Dey and produced by eOne and Frog Box. It centers on a 7-year-old African girl who loves ballet and martial arts and when she and her two best friends put on their magical crystal headbands they become superheroes ready to defend their community. The series will incorporate the philosophy of Ubuntu, the belief in a universal bond of sharing that connects all humanity. A global launch is set for 2023.

As Deadline reported earlier, Disney Channel has also ordered Kiff, an animated series about an optimistic squirrel and her best friend bunny, Barry. South African creators and executive producers are Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal. Kent Osborne serves as co-producer and story editor.

The announcements were made as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival where the first episode of Xilam’s Chip ’N’ Dale: Park Life is premiering. The update on the classic series bows July 23 on Disney Plus.

In other news, Disney Channel has ordered more Miraculous, Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir as well as Ghost Force which are both due this year. Coming in 2022 are Viking Skool and The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti. Disney Junior is further adding more PJ Masks and Gigantosaurus.