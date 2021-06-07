Disney’s Onyx Collective Sets Nonfiction Programming Execs

Onyx Collective, Disney General Entertainment Content’s slate of premium entertainment programming by creators of color and underrepresented voices, has named its nonfiction programming execs. Jacqueline Glover is set as Head of Documentary Programming, and Jihan Robinson is VP Documentary Programming.

The pair will work Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective and Freeform, to build the brand’s roster of emerging and established creators of color as well as produce and develop its nonfiction projects. Glover will continue to serve as Head of Documentaries for ABC News, and Robinson also will remain in her role as VP Alternative Programming at Freeform.

“Jackie and Jihan are the best executives in their field,” Duncan said in a statement. “Their expertise, relationships and proven skills with material have been instrumental in laying the foundation for Onyx Collective. As we build our slate, I’m thrilled to have their instincts driving our non-fiction strategy and their creative acumen to build meaningful partnerships with creators.”

Glover spent 27 years at HBO, rising to SVP of HBO Documentary Films, overseeing all aspects of the department’s programming, including development, acquisitions and production. A nine-time Emmy winner, her producing credits include True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, King in the Wilderness — a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final years — and Jim: The James Foley Story.

Robinson is an Emmy-nominated independent producer and executive and was head of documentaries at Quibi, where she oversaw the strategy, development and production of all documentary programming at the shortform streamer. Before Quibi, she was VP Nonfiction Programming at Topic Studios, where she oversaw the financing, development and production of documentary series and feature films.