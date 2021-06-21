You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Peabody Awards Winners: ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Late Show’, Oscar-Nominated ‘Time’ Among First Batch Of Honorees

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners In Deal To Make Movies For Netflix
Read the full story

Discovery+ To Examine Hillsong Church Scandal & Downfall Of Ex-Pastor Carl Lentz In Docuseries

Carl Lentz Ex Hillsong Church Pastor
Pastor Carl Lentz leads a Hillsong NYC Church service at Irving Plaza in New York. AP Photo/Tina Fineberg

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ has ordered Breaking Hillsong, a three-episode limited docuseries about the controversial megachurch Hillsong and its once-celebrity pastor Carl Lentz, from The Content Group’s Breaklight Pictures and the New York Post.

Breaking Hillsong will take viewers into the world of Hillsong, the Australia-based Christian megachurch with more than 150,000 global members that has recently come under scrutiny.

The non-fiction subscription streaming service has partnered with New York Post and investigative journalist Hannah Frishberg, who has written a series of articles on Hillsong and Lentz. Drawing on Frishberg’s articles as source material, Breaking Hillsong will chronicle the headline-making world of Hillsong, with exclusive, never-before-seen interviews, including Ranin Karim, the New York-based fashion designer whose five-month affair with Lentz led to his downfall.

The series will profile current and ex-members of the church who have come forward to share harrowing stories of trauma, abuse, financial and labor exploitation, homophobia and racism that created a culture of chaos at Hillsong, according to discovery+. Additionally, Breaking Hillsong will examine the greater phenomenon of corruption within megachurches.

Breaking Hillsong is produced by Breaklight Pictures, part of The Content Group, in association with New York Post Entertainment for discovery+.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad