Discovery+ To Examine Hillsong Church Scandal & Downfall Of Ex-Pastor Carl Lentz In Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ has ordered Breaking Hillsong, a three-episode limited docuseries about the controversial megachurch Hillsong and its once-celebrity pastor Carl Lentz, from The Content Group’s Breaklight Pictures and the New York Post.

Breaking Hillsong will take viewers into the world of Hillsong, the Australia-based Christian megachurch with more than 150,000 global members that has recently come under scrutiny.

The non-fiction subscription streaming service has partnered with New York Post and investigative journalist Hannah Frishberg, who has written a series of articles on Hillsong and Lentz. Drawing on Frishberg’s articles as source material, Breaking Hillsong will chronicle the headline-making world of Hillsong, with exclusive, never-before-seen interviews, including Ranin Karim, the New York-based fashion designer whose five-month affair with Lentz led to his downfall.

The series will profile current and ex-members of the church who have come forward to share harrowing stories of trauma, abuse, financial and labor exploitation, homophobia and racism that created a culture of chaos at Hillsong, according to discovery+. Additionally, Breaking Hillsong will examine the greater phenomenon of corruption within megachurches.

Breaking Hillsong is produced by Breaklight Pictures, part of The Content Group, in association with New York Post Entertainment for discovery+.