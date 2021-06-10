‘Desus & Mero’ Returning To Revamped Studio For First Time Since March 2020

Desus & Mero are leaving their home sneaker wall behind and heading back into the studio to record their late-night Showtime series.

The pair will return to their newly revamped studio on June 20 for the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic forced them to shoot their show remotely. Flamboyant country rapper Lil Nas X, known for his hits “Old Town Road” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” will be their first illustrious guest.

They become the latest late-night hosts to return to the studio. The majority of the nightly shows are back in the studio including The Late Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night and The Late Late Show. Only The Daily Show is still shooting remotely from host Trevor Noah’s home.

The pair actually bought their own facility just before the pandemic — the old Al Jazeera studio, complete with bulletproof glass — having previously shot at the CBS Studio in New York.

Desus recently told Deadline that the move to their own studio would mean less of a crunch on production.

“The way we work, sometimes we go for hours and go on rants and you don’t want to cut the camera because you’ve got to load in the next show,” he said. “The beauty of it means that we don’t have to break down the set, it’s always there so that means you can do digital shoots or change things. It’s our space and we can do whatever we want there. It’s our petri dish so we can try things out and when you remove the time stipulation, that allows more creativity to work.”

Desus & Mero arguably has been one of the shows that picked up more steam shooting remotely. They shot their show in front of Desus’ sneaker wall and in Mero’s basement and despite being across from each other in a Zoom window, they did not let technology get in their way to banter with guests and Julia, their voice-of-God producer.

The show, which airs Sundays and Thursdays, is in its third season on Showtime. They have been out in the field during the pandemic, shooting interviews with the likes of President Obama and musician Yo-Yo Ma, while also interviewing the likes of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Eddie Murphy during the last 15 months.

They also got a shout-out from guest David Letterman last year; the late-night icon called the pair “the future” of the genre. They recently won a WGA Award, and the pair hope they can snag an Emmy nomination next.

Desus & Mero is produced by Jax Media and exec produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.