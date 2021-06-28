You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Demetrius Grosse Signs With Gersh

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Demetrius Grosse has signed with Gersh for representation.

Grosse recently wrapped the upcoming feature Boon with Neal McDonough, and is recurring in Fear the Walking Dead. He also recently had a role in the Paramount feature Bodycam alongside Mary J. Blige. He is recurring on Lovecraft Country for HBO executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, as well as Swagger for Apple TV+ executive produced by Brian Grazer and Kevin Durant.

Previously he was a series regular role on NBC’s The Brave and some of his other recent credits include a recurring role opposite Jason Momoa on Netflix’s Frontier and one of the leads of the pilot CHIEFS for CBS.  Other feature credits include: starring opposite The Rock in Rampage for New Line, F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton, and 13 Hours for Michael Bay and Paramount.

