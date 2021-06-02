Deluxe And Motion Picture Solutions Set Joint Venture After Sale Of Half Of Dutch Film Delivery Firm Gofilex

EXCLUSIVE: Deluxe and film services company Motion Picture Solutions have entered into a joint venture after Deluxe acquired 50% of Netherlands-based film delivery firm Gofilex.

The companies said the new enterprise will deliver IP through a “single, sustainable electronic fulfilment platform” with benefits for both distributors and exhibitors. Deluxe also sees the new plan as supporting the health of the theatrical experience as the worst of the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Gofilex, a leader in “e-delivery,” was founded in 1938 but has evolved significantly since the days of celluloid and metal film cans. It now operates a network of more than 3,000 sites across 36 territories and has become a streaming specialist.

“Gofilex has proven to be highly capable and innovative over the past decade, notably driving broadband delivery of movies to cinemas, and enabling live streaming of event-based cinema. Our colleagues at MPS successfully migrated their own electronic distribution activities to Gofilex technology – a powerful endorsement of Gofilex’s e-delivery capability,” said George Eyles, Deluxe EVP and GM of Worldwide Cinema. “Rather than introduce an overlapping electronic delivery service, it is preferable for us to invest in and leverage the power of a proven technology in the form of a joint venture with MPS, ensuring we collectively provide a sustainable electronic distribution solution to the market.”

Eyles added that Gofilex continued to deploy sites around the world “despite the crippling impact of the global pandemic.” The new initiative will enable to venture partners to manage through the reopening of the industry after Covid closures, he said.

The joint venure is one of several recent transactions by Deluxe, which was acquired last year by Tom Gores’ Platinum Equity. It has acquired Sony NMS and Sundog Media Toolkit in recent months as it focuses on cloud automation and systems innovation.

“We are incredibly proud that a company of Deluxe’s scale and caliber should recognize the strength of our electronic content delivery solution to such an extent that it has invested alongside our long-standing partner, MPS,” Gofilex managing director Paul Huis in ‘t Veld said. “The creation of one connected delivery technology represents an acknowledgement of the hard work and time our team and the team at MPS have invested over the past years. We at Gofilex look forward to expanding our solution into new territories, whilst maintaining our strong relationship in current markets and tailoring our service to suit the needs of customers wherever they are.”

MPS owner Ian Thomas saluted the “considerable advantages” in the deal. “Without question, collaborating on technology that meets our needs, the needs of Deluxe, and of our collective customers internationally is the right move at such a critical juncture for global cinema,” he said.