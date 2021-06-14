Mysterious Death Of Ferguson Activist Danyé Jones Explored In Podcast Series From NowThis, iHeartMedia & Double Asterisk

EXCLUSIVE: The mysterious death of Danyé Jones, a prominent activist in Ferguson, MO, is the subject of podcast series After The Uprising.

The 11-part investigative series comes from mobile news brand NowThis, podcasting start-up Double Asterisk and iHeartMedia will tell the story of the 24-year-old activist Danyé Jones, who was found dead in 2018. Police declared Jones’ death a suicide.

But his Ferguson frontline activist mother Melissa grabbed headlines with her viral post alleging her son had in fact died by lynching. Who was right? Starting only six weeks after Danyé died, journalists John Duffy and Ray Nowosielski spent two and a half years working with his mother, family members, close friends and many in the activist community to follow the trail and find out what exactly happened to him

The series, which launches on June 15, looks at how almost seven years after the Black Lives Matter movement was launched from this community, something is still terribly wrong in North County.

It marks the latest podcast from NowThis, following political biography show Who Is?, short-form daily news podcast NowThis Brief, and the family-oriented news podcast NowThis Kids.

“NowThis is thrilled to deepen its partnership with iHeartRadio and deliver another compelling podcast series that breaks down some of the most pressing and relevant issues of the day,” said NowThis Chief Content Officer Tina Exarhos. “NowThis is committed to covering important social justice stories, and we look forward to bringing audiences this powerful story about one family’s fight for justice and accountability in the birthplace of the Black Lives Matter movement.”