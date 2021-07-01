Dean Cain To Direct And Star In Family Comedy ‘Little Angels’ Opposite Helena Mattsson, Carla Jimenez & More

EXCLUSIVE: Dean Cain (Supergirl, Lady Dynamite) is directing and starring in Little Angels, a family sports comedy that he also wrote.

Helena Mattsson (American Horror Story), Carla Jimenez (The Mick), Torrance Coombs (The Originals), Juliet Donenfeld (The Big Show Show), Alex Jayne Go (Searching) and Ryan O’Quinn (Misperception, Church People) have signed on to star opposite Cain in his debut directorial effort, which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Little Angels revolves around Jake Rogers (Cain), a Division I college football coach at the top of his game who uses a female placekicker as a publicity stunt. When the player misses a field goal, the coach makes an offhand comment in the media about female athletes and is immediately suspended by the university. In an effort to get his job back, Rogers must coach a 12-year-old girls soccer team for the remainder of the season.

The pic’s producers are Ryan O’Quinn and Heather O’Quinn at Damascus Road Productions. Mike Ilitch Jr. is on board as exec producer.

Cain previously directed 2012 short The Red Pill. His most recent films, as an actor, include Just Another Dream, The Story of Mother’s Day, The Man Who Went to Heaven, Break Every Chain, Override, Trafficked and Don’t Give Up. On the TV side, he has appeared in The Platform, Hit the Floor, Supergirl, Lady Dynamite and more.

Cain, Mattsson and Donenfeld are represented by Vault Entertainment. Cain, Jimenez and O’Quinn are repped by Buchwald. Donenfeld is additionally repped by A3 Artists agency; Mattsson is additionally repped by Link Entertainment and Innovative Artists.