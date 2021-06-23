Daytime Emmys To Honor Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek & Larry King; Presenters Announced

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will include tributes to TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King, with Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts making special appearances to honor their late colleagues.

Presenters for this year’s awards — hosted by The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood and set to air Friday, June 25, on CBS — were announced today, along with the special tribute appearances. Among the presenters: Al Roker, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and The Young and the Restless actors Bryton James and Brytni Sarpi, among others.

The awards ceremony will feature talent appearing from the Emmy stage in Los Angeles, individual show studios and homes to accept their awards. Diamond White from The Bold and the Beautiful will score and sing the song for an “In Memoriam” segment.

See the complete list of presenters below, along with the categories to be included in the CBS broadcast. In addition to the CBS broadcast, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT, the ceremony will stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Presenters scheduled to appear include:

Al Roker (Today)

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & Dr. Jennifer Ashton (GMA3: What You Need to Know)

Bryton James and Brytni Sarpi (The Young and the Restless)

Deidre Hall (Days of Our Lives)

Donnell Turner and Cynthia Watros (General Hospital)

Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)

Giada De Laurentiis (Giada at Home 2.0)

Gloria Estefan (Red Table Talk: The Estefans)

Heather Tom (The Bold and the Beautiful)

Jackée Harry and Robert Scott Wilson (Days of Our Lives)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan (The Bold and the Beautiful)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (Live! with Kelly & Ryan)

Kelly Thiebaud (General Hospital)

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight)

Mario Lopez (Access Hollywood)

Michelle Stafford (The Yound and the Restless)

Nate Burleson (CBS Sports, Extra)

Rachel Lindsay (Extra)

Sean Kanan (Studio City)

Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall)

Categories scheduled for the CBS broadcast include:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Outstanding Morning Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction

Outstanding Special Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Special Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Younger Performer in A Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Performer in A Drama Series

Outstanding Culinary Host

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

Additional winners will be announced on Twitter beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Awards for Daytime Children’s Programming, Animation and Daytime Lifestyle Programming will be presented in separate ceremonies in July.