Daytime Emmys Winners List – Updating Live: Netflix Dominates Pre-Show With Nine Trophies

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards pre-show is over, and the main awards will be handed out tonight in a virtual ceremony hosted by The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood on CBS and Paramount+. Deadline is updating the winners live as they are announced in more than 40 categories.

NATAS

The TV ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

After the non-televised portion, Netflix’s The Letter for the King and Julie and the Phantoms lead with three wins each, followed by ABC’s General Hospital, CBS’ The Real, and PBS’ Odd Squad with two apiece. On the netwrok/platform side, Netflix so far has tripled the its closest rival, scooping nine statuettes. Syndicated programs have three, and PBS and ABC are the only others with multiple wins at two each.

The Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards will be presented in a stand-alone streaming show July 17, and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards follow the next day. Noms for both will be revealed Monday.

Here are the winners at the 48th Daytime Emmys announced so far, followed by the list of remaining nominees:

WINNERS

Outstanding Makeup

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)



Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Endlings (Hulu)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)



Outstanding Technical Team

Sesame Street (HBO)

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Odd Squad (PBS)

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Original Song

“Unsaid Emily”

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)

NOMINEES

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud (Syndicated)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught in Providence (Syndicated)

Divorce Court (Fox)

Judge Judy (Syndicated)

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (Syndicated)

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Extra (Syndicated)

Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (Syndicated)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special

Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)

TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

General Hospital (ABC)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital (ABC)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick

General Hospital (ABC)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital (ABC)

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

General Hospital (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller

General Hospital (ABC)

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford

General Hospital (ABC)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Max Gail as Mike Corbin

General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

General Hospital (ABC)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford

General Hospital (ABC)

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait

General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson

General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton

General Hospital (ABC)

George DelHoyo as Orpheus

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton

General Hospital (ABC)

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

Edward Delling-Williams

Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Sophia Roe

Counter Space (Vice TV)

Michael Symon

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey

Family Feud (Syndicated)

Alfonso Ribeiro

Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)

Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade

Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Larry King

Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray (Syndicated)

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Sean Evans

Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)