How To Watch The Daytime Emmy Awards Online & On TV

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are set to air Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with a virtual two-hour broadcast on CBS that will also be livestreamed on Paramount+ and the CBS app as it airs in each market. The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood returns to host the ceremony in Los Angeles for a fifth time.

They hybrid ceremony will feature talent and winners on the Emmy stage, at individual shows’ studios and at homes to accept their awards. A total of 22 categories (including the marquee Drama Series, Talk Show, Morning Show, and Game Show categories) will be presented on the broadcast, with other winners will be announced on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys) beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Tonight’s broadcast will also include posthumous tributes to Alex Trebek, Regis Philben and Larry King.

The Daytime Emmy Awards are presented to programs broadcast between 2 a.m.-6 p.m. as well as all forms of children’s television programming and certain categories of streaming and syndicated content. As previously announced, organizer the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said awards for Daytime Children’s Programming, Animation and Daytime Lifestyle Programming will be presented in separate ceremonies in July.

Read the full list this year’s nominees here.

Presenters for tonight’s broadcast include Al Roker; Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Bryton James and Brytni Sarpi; Deidre Hall; Donnell Turner and Cynthia Watros; Drew Barrymore; Giada De Laurentiis; Gloria Estefan; Heather Tom; Jackée Harry and Robert Scott Wilson; Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan; Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest; Kelly Thiebaud; Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner; Mario Lopez; Michelle Stafford; Nate Burleson; Rachel Lindsay; Sean Kanan and Tamron Hall.

The full telecast, produced by NATAS and Associated Television International, will be available on demand for 90 days CBS.com, Paramount+ and on the CBS app.