Daytime Emmy Awards Sets Host; Nominees Include Alex Trebek, Larry King – Update

UPDATED, 11:15 AM: Sheryl Underwood is set to host the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, NATAS said today. It will mark The Talk co-host’s fifth time hosting the trophy show.
PREVIOUSLY, May 25: The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Tuesday revealed nominees for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will be presented June 25 in primetime on CBS and Paramount+.
More than 40 categories will be given out during the broadcast and on social media after NATAs divided its annual awards for the best in television. The Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards will be presented in a stand-alone streaming show July 17, and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards follow the next day. Those noms will come June 28.
Related Story
L.A. Area Emmy Nominations: Pubcaster KCET Edges Telemundo's KVEA To Lead Field
Here’s the full list of awards for the main Daytime categories, which are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m.-6 p.m., along with certain categories featuring digital and syndicated programming.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay (Popstar TV)
Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)
Divorce Court (Fox)
Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)
The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
Good Morning America (ABC)
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)
Today Show (NBC)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)
E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)
Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)
Extra (SYNDICATED)
Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)
David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (SYNDICATED)
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
I Am Patrick (CBN)
The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)
Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)
TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)
The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Good Morning America /Sunshine (ABC)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)
Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)
Kids’ Choice Awards / 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Genie Francis as Laura Collins
General Hospital (ABC)
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
General Hospital (ABC)
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick
General Hospital (ABC)
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital (ABC)
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital (ABC)
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller
General Hospital (ABC)
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford
General Hospital (ABC)
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Max Gail as Mike Corbin
General Hospital (ABC)
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
General Hospital (ABC)
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford
General Hospital (ABC)
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
General Hospital (ABC)
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson
General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton
General Hospital (ABC)
George DelHoyo as Orpheus
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton
General Hospital (ABC)
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)
Edward Delling-Williams
Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)
Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
Sophia Roe
Counter Space (Vice TV)
Michael Symon
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
Steve Harvey
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Alfonso Ribeiro
Catch 21 (Game Show Network)
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade
Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)
Larry King
Larry King Now (Ora TV)
Rachael Ray
Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Sean Evans
Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)
I Am Patrick (CBN)
The Letter for the King Netflix
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Cabana Boy Troy”
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
“I Got the Music”
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
“More Than a Vow”
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
“The Other Side of Hollywood”
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
“Unsaid Emily”
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
Trinkets (Netflix)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Odd Squad (PBS)
Sesame Street (HBO)
The Talk (CBS)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)
CBS This Morning (CBS)
Sesame Street (HBO)
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
The Talk (CBS)
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)
The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Endlings (Hulu)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
#WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Craftopia (HBO Max)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)
Odd Squad (PBS)
Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
Helpsters (Apple TV+)
Odd Squad (PBS)
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
The Big Fib (Disney+)
The Real (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Talk (CBS)
The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Trinkets (Netflix)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
All That (Nickelodeon)
The Real (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Talk (CBS)
The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.